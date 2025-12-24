Everton eyeing January swoop for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Everton are currently short of options in midfield with Idrissa Gueye away for potentially the next four weeks at the AFCON. As they eye a mid-table finish in their first year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the Toffees could invest in newer faces in the winter.

Sky Sports has reported that Everton are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The former Leeds United star has played only seven minutes in all competitions this season, and is firmly out of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Besides Phillips, Kobbie Mainoo is also a candidate for Everton but with Bruno Fernandes’ injury, Manchester United might look to retain their academy graduate until the end of the season, therefore making Phillips a more feasible signing for the Toffees.

Phillips worth an initial loan

According to Sky, Everton are prepared to sign a player on loan and in Kalvin Phillips’ case, that seems like the best possible scenario in order to allow them to judge his form in the shorter run before potentially making his move permanent next summer.

Kalvin Phillips has been out of touch ever since he joined Manchester City, so while his quality has been visible previously, the 30-year-old could take some time to get back to match fitness and as a result, a loan makes sense rather than a purchase.

Nonetheless, he will add valuable depth to David Moyes’ squad as Idrissa Gueye’s return from the AFCON could see him a bit stretched for the second half of the campaign, more so because he was used very extensively over the last few months.

James Garner’s contract, along with Gueye’s, comes to an end once the season finishes, and while Everton have the option to extend it by a year, Phillips’ signing gives them more room to make pragmatic decisions, including his possible acquisition.