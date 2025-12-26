Arsenal have great interest in signing Aleksandar Stankovic



According to Italian outlet L’Interista, Arsenal have a genuine interest in signing Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic.

The Gunners bolstered their holding midfield department last summer with Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. The former has been ever-present in the Premier League and Champions League games and has proved a fantastic acquisition for the club.

Arsenal could also pursue another young number six for the future, and L’Interista claim that the Gunners have a ‘great interest’ in landing Stankovic who has been a mainstay in the Club Brugge set-up after joining from Inter Milan in the summer of 2025.

However, Inter have control regarding his future with a buy-back clause worth £20 million for next summer. It has been reported by Calciomercato that the Nerazzurri could re-sign him with the possibility of making a profit before the 2026/27 season.

Good potential

Zubimendi and Norgaard are presently the regular choices in the no.6 role for the Gunners with Declan Rice seen as a central midfielder by manager Mikel Arteta. Zubimendi has been an instant success under the Spanish tactician and looks poised for a long-term future from the defensive midfield position for the club.

However, the Gunners may explore the transfer market for a future replacement for Norgaard. The Dane will turn 32 in March next year and appears a short-term solution like Jorginho in the past. A young midfielder could be signed to play second fiddle to Zubimendi, and Stankovic fits into the role if he has no concerns over his playing time.

The Serbian ace, who recently faced Arsenal in the Champions League with Brugge, has had a superb debut season at the Belgian heavyweights. He has a passing accuracy of 86% in Europe this season and has averaged 4 recoveries, 2.5 clearances and 1 tackle per game, while winning 60% of his ground & aerial duels.

Stankovic has also excelled with his ball control and does not lose possession unnecessarily. Arsenal may want to continue to monitor his performances for the rest of the ongoing campaign before contemplating a summer approach. They may have to pay a higher fee to Inter, given they are poised to activate the buy-back clause.