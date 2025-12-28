Tottenham plan to revive interest in signing Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to revive their interest in signing Manchester City forward Savinho, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite purchasing Mohammed Kudus last summer, the Lilywhites attempted to buy a new winger as a potential long-term replacement for Son Heung-min. Antoine Semenyo and Savinho emerged as serious targets, but Spurs eventually failed to sign either of them.

It has been reported that after failing to reinforce the LW position last time around, Tottenham are looking to address it in January. They expressed their interest in Semenyo once again, but the player has opted to join Man City.

If the Ghanaian eventually moves to the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola will have the 25-year-old plus Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoursh, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki as attacking options.

Savinho has already struggled to break into Guardiola’s starting line-up this season, and Semenyo’s impending arrival is likely to make competition for a first-team spot even fiercer.

Therefore, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are planning to revive their interest in signing the Brazilian next month and are ready to hold talks with the player to determine whether he is willing to join.

He was open to moving to North London last summer, but the Citizens ultimately blocked the deal. However, they might be open to letting him leave following Semenyo’s signature.

Savinho to Tottenham

The report claim that Tottenham are also interested in Kenan Yildiz, Maghnes Akliouche, and Yan Diomande, but signing any one of them would be difficult.

Savinho, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, decided to sign a fresh term at the Citizens recently, so his existing deal is set to run until 2031. Meaning, Man City are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they opt to let him leave.

Savinho is a left-footed versatile forward, as he is comfortable on either flank. In only nine starts across all competitions thus far this season, he has made four goal contributions.

He is still just 21 and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium in January.