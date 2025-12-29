Tottenham in talks to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks over a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since arriving from Schalke in the summer of 2018, the Germany international, valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 287 competitive matches for Bayern, scoring 46 goals and providing 48 assists, while playing a key role in one of the most dominant eras in the club’s history.

During his spell with the Bavarians, Goretzka has been key to Bayern winning six Bundesliga titles, three German Super Cups, two domestic cups, the Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

While he remains a regular presence in the Bundesliga, he has not started any of Bayern’s six Champions League fixtures, indicating his role within the squad is no longer as central as it once was.

The 30-year-old’s future at the Allianz Arena is also unclear, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season and several clubs, including Tottenham, now showing interest.

This is according to reputable Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims that Tottenham have held talks with Goretzka’s agents about his possible transfer to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goretzka to Tottenham

While it is unclear whether the North London club will make a swoop in January or wait until next summer to sign him for free, Konur reveals that the midfielder’s potential departure hinges on Bayern’s decision to retain or sell him.

However, Spurs are not alone in the race for Goretzka, as several clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, and the Turkish Super Lig are also keen to sign the experienced midfielder, according to the report.

Tottenham currently have João Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur as midfield options, while youngster Archie Gray, who has started three of the last four games in defensive midfield, is also a reliable option when called upon.

However, several key components are lacking, especially in technical control of the ball, agility and energy to restrain opponents, and threat in goal-scoring situations, which makes a move for a midfielder like Goretzka a no-brainer.

A move for the German in January would bring experience, strength, and a proven winning mentality into Frank’s midfield, traits that could prove vital as Spurs look to spark a strong resurgence in the second half of the season.