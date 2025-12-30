Tottenham eyeing ambitious swoop for Adam Wharton



According to Teamtalk, Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up an ambitious move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton next year.

The London giants have endured a difficult first half to the Premier League season, and they are presently 11th in the standings with 25 points, 7 adrift of the final Champions League spot.

They could seek to bolster their squad further during the winter transfer window, but Teamtalk claim that Spurs are also looking into the long-term with an ambitious swoop for Wharton.

Palace have no desire to part ways with the Englishman this winter, but they could be open to sanctioning his sale for the right price when the season concludes.

Spurs are prepared to make a ‘very significant’ offer to purchase Wharton, but they are poised to face fierce competition from Manchester United for the services of the highly-rated midfielder.

Top-class

Wharton has built his reputation since his move to the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers. His ability to deliver quality forward passes has grabbed the attention of elite Premier League teams.

The 21-year-old has created 7 big chances in the English top-flight this campaign, registering 2 assists. Aside from his passing range, he has won 4.3 duels & 2 tackles per game alongside 5.2 recoveries.

The Rovers graduate has the traits of a modern defensive midfielder, who can contribute on both ends of the pitch. If he can improve his finishing, he can develop into a potential world-class number 6.

Spurs are obviously aware of the high ceiling of the youngster and it remains to be seen whether they can prise him away ahead of Man United, who have also been closely monitoring his situation.

Teamtalk don’t mention any valuation for the player, but it has been claimed by The Mirror that a package of around £70 million could be sufficient to persuade Palace to do business during the summer.

Wharton, however, has his sights on playing Champions League football if he were to leave Palace. That could prove a stumbling block for both Spurs and United, given they are outside of the top 4 for now.

United have fared slightly better than Spurs, but they are 3 points adrift of 4th-placed Liverpool.