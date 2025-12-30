West Ham ‘keen’ on signing Man City’s Nathan Ake

West Ham United are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium from AFC Bournemouth back in 2020, the 30-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning four Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and numerous other major cup competitions.

However, amid his recent injury problems, he has struggled to find regular game time since last season, starting only nine Premier League games in total.

Now, with his existing deal set to expire in 2027, speculation about his future has begun to emerge ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Caught Offside claim that Man City are open to cashing-in on him in January and are prepared to accept a fee of at least £26m. Barcelona have registered their interest in the Dutchman, but they can’t afford to seal the deal permanently amid their financial difficulties and are hoping to sign him on loan.

However, West Ham are ‘keen’ on purchasing him and can seal the deal permanently. The East London club aren’t the only English club interested in the Man City star, as Crystal Palace and Fulham are in this race as well. Moreover, Bournemouth are ready to bring him back.

West Ham have been struggling this season, and the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as the new manager hasn’t improved on-field performances much, languishing in the relegation zone.

Ake to West Ham

They have been winless in their last seven consecutive league matches, sitting five points off safety. They have struggled with the centre-forward position thus far this season and have also been poor defensively, with only Wolves conceding more.

Therefore, it has been reported that the Hammers are planning to remain active in the winter window to hand Santo the necessary tools to turn the situation around. Signing a new striker is their priority, but they are seemingly looking to reinforce the defence as well.

Ake is an experienced player and would be a great coup for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Santo’s side eventually manage to secure his service in January by defeating other clubs in this race.