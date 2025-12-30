Tottenham earmark Yan Diomande as alternative to Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as a key target next summer after missing out on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, as per Ekrem Konur.

Since completing a summer move from CD Leganes in July, Diomande has quickly emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents. Born in Abidjan, the teenager spent much of his early development in the United States before relocating to Spain earlier this year, though his time with Leganes lasted just six months before his switch to Germany.

The 19-year-old has already become one of Leipzig’s most effective attackers this season, registering seven goals and four assists across 16 appearances in all competitions.

His performances earned him a place in Emerse Faé’s squad for the African Cup of Nations, where he has featured twice for the Ivory Coast, including the recent 1-1 draw with Cameroon, where he caught the eye in what was arguably the most entertaining game of the tournament so far.

It’s no surprise he has appeared on the radar of several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, with Tottenham now the latest to join the race for the youngster.

This is according to reputable Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims that Tottenham are monitoring Diomande over a possible transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026.

Prolific forward

Despite last summer’s heavy investment upfront, Spurs have been looking to reinforce their attack, with Bournemouth’s Semenyo high on their list.

With the London-born Ghanaian forward reportedly nearing a move to join Manchester City in January, Konur reports that Spurs are now eyeing a move for Diomande as an alternative option.

However, Leipzig have placed a valuation on the Ivorian international in excess of £87m and will only sanction his departure after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the report.

Only four months into his spell in North London, Thomas Frank is already dealing with incessant injury issues in attack. Dominic Solanke is still out after ankle surgery, and Juventus loanee Randal Kolo Muani is yet to net in the Premier League.

With the club still trying to replace Son Heung-min after his departure last summer, Diomande presents a promising option. The 19-year-old left winger possesses the keen eye for goal, dribbling, and directness to make an immediate impact under Frank, and if things go well, he could grow into their long-term solution on the left wing.