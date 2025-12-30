Tottenham ready to spend big to sign Samu Aghehowa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to invest big money to sign FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite winning the Europa League title last term, the Lilywhites decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou as they displayed woeful performances in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank was appointed as the new manager ahead of this season, and Spurs even enjoyed a bright start under the Dane’s guidance. However, they have struggled to continue the momentum, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 25 points from 18 matches.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham have acknowledged that they lack the qualities needed to compete with elite clubs. As a result, they are prepared to hand Frank £174m in January to bolster the squad and close the gap at the top.

With Dominic Solanke out injured and Richarlison struggling to showcase consistency, Tottenham are keen on signing a new striker and have identified Aghehowa as a serious option.

The North London club hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard as they wanted him last summer. However, Porto have no intention of letting him leave in mid-season and a summer move is looking only viable at the moment.

The 21-year-old has a £87m release clause in his current contract, which is set to run until 2029, and Porto don’t want to let him leave unless his potential suitors, such as Spurs, trigger his release clause.

Aghehowa to Tottenham

After moving to Estadio do Dragao from Atletico Madrid last year, the forward enjoyed a productive campaign last term, making 30 goal contributions across all competitions.

This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring 18 goals and registering a solitary assist in 24 appearances in all tournaments. He has even been guiding his side to mount a title charge in Liga Portugal.

Aghehowa, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in finishing off his chances. He is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service next year.