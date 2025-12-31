West Ham in talks to sign RB Salzburg winger Moussa Yeo

West Ham United are in talks with RB Salzburg over the possible transfer of highly rated Malian winger Moussa Yeo to the London Stadium in January, according to Africa Foot.

Crysencio Summerville has struggled to make a major impact since joining from Leeds in the summer of 2024. The quick winger spent a significant portion of the season sidelined through injury and is only just nearing full match sharpness, with his numbers reflecting a clear lack of goals and assists.

With limited alternatives available, Nuno Espírito Santo has few options beyond deploying Jarrod Bowen alongside Summerville in attack, especially with Luis Guilherme—another wide option—now reportedly pushing for a move away from East London in search of regular minutes.

Consequently, strengthening the forward line has become a necessity in their fight against relegation, with several potential targets linked to the club in recent weeks.

The latest name to be linked to the club is Salzburg’s dazzling winger Yeo, according to a report from Africa Foot, which claims that West Ham are plotting a swoop to sign the Malian winger ahead of the 2026 transfer window.

The report adds that the Hammers’ hierarchy have made contact with the Austrian club over the potential transfer of Yeo to the London Stadium.

Prospect

It appears Nuno’s side are looking to wrap up a deal imminently, as the report claims that the East Londoners have submitted an initial £6m formal offer to sign the 21-year-old when the transfer window opens in January.

In a boost to West Ham, Africa Foot adds that the 17-time Austrian champions are open to the Malian winger’s departure in January and are demanding a potential 10% sell-on clause in the deal, with the Hammers currently in talks to get the deal done.

West Ham sit five points from safety and are in worrying relegation territory, having collected just three points from their last seven matches.

Even more concerning is that after 17 games, they have fewer points than during the 2010/11 campaign, when Avram Grant oversaw relegation to the Championship.

To avoid the risk of relegation, investment must be made in January. Having signed several young players last summer—some of whom have struggled to consistently hit the ground running—the club should prioritise a move for a more experienced forward, as Yeo will likely need more time to settle and adapt to the league.