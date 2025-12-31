Everton now eyeing swoop for Botafogo right-back Vitinho

Everton United are plotting a swoop to sign Botafogo right-back Vitinho, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

David Moyes has been deploying Jake O’Brien at right-back despite it not being his natural position. While the Republic of Ireland international has performed competently, the Scot is keen to recruit a specialist for the role.

Nathan Patterson has fallen down the pecking order at Everton due to incessant injuries, while experienced Seamus Coleman has struggled with injuries and is expected to depart in the summer.

At the same time, James Garner is also filling in temporarily. However, there is a clear desire to return Garner to a midfield-only role, particularly in light of his impressive recent form, increasing the urgency to bring in a more natural right-back that is better accustomed to the role.

Now, according to Globo Esporte, Everton have expressed interest in signing Botafogo’s right back, Vitinho, as a possible option to bolster Moyes’ right-back position.

The 26-year-old is already well versed in English football, having enjoyed two spells with Burnley during the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons. Most memorably, he played a key role in the Clarets’ 2023 EFL Championship triumph and went on to make 80 appearances for the club.

Vitinho to Everton

A move for Vitinho makes sense for the Toffees, as he does not just represent a natural fit for the right-back position but an affordable one, as the report adds that Botafogo will consider offers from £13m for the two-cap Brazilian international, who is also of keen interest to Atletico Madrid.

Everton’s 2025/26 season has been a story of mid-table stability under the management of David Moyes. The Toffees sit 12th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 18 games.

Moyes can take encouragement from his side’s defensive solidity, highlighted by Saturday’s clean sheet at Turf Moor, which marked their third shutout in five matches.

More encouraging is Everton’s recent form, where they have suffered just one defeat across their last five away games, a run that includes victories over Bournemouth and Manchester United, along with draws against Sunderland and Burnley.

While they sit in a distant 12th position, European qualification remains a realistic target, with the club currently four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea as of matchweek 18. To achieve that, they will need adequate reinforcement—particularly in defence—and Vitinho would represent a smart addition.