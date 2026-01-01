West Ham preparing formal opening offer to sign Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen

West Ham United are preparing a formal opening offer to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, according to The Guardian.

The Norwegian forward enjoyed a stellar debut campaign last season following his arrival from Celta Vigo, where he netted 14 goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

His form led to keen interest last summer, which saw Wolves rebuff several approaches from several clubs, including Newcastle United, who reportedly submitted a substantial bid for the centre-forward.

However, his form has drastically dropped this campaign, with two of his three goals in all competitions coming in the Carabao Cup, and his only Premier League goal came from the penalty spot in Wolves’ home defeat to Burnley in October.

With Rob Edwards’ side without a single Premier League win this season, the looming threat of relegation, as well as Strand Larsen’s dwindling form, there’s a growing belief that the club could soften their stance to allow him to leave amid interest from West Ham.

Now, according to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, Nuno Espirito Santo needs reinforcements in his attack this January and has earmarked Strand Larsen as a ‘priority target’.

Formal offer

As a result, West Ham are now preparing to submit an opening formal offer for the possible transfer of the Norwegian international to the London Stadium, according to the report.

Having only joined on a permanent deal in July of last summer and then extending his contract two months later until 2030 with the option of another year, the report claims that Wolves will demand a fee of up to £40m to sanction his departure, and it remains to be seen if the Hammers are willing to match their demands.

Amid Wolves’ steep valuation, the Guardian adds that the East Londoners are also monitoring Coventry City’s attacking duo Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, while Viktoria Plzen centre-forward Rafiu Durosinmi is another option the club are tracking, although Nuno favours a move for Premier League-proven forwards.

West Ham ended a run of three successive Premier League losses with a pulsating 2-2 draw against Brighton in a match that saw drama in both penalty areas. However, they remain firmly placed in the relegation zone and will need adequate reinforcement to stage a strong survival fight.