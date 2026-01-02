Tottenham eye move to sign Man City’s Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the Egyptian‘s performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, the Citizens decided to secure his service by spending big money in the last winter window.

The 26-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities at the Etihad Stadium last term, scoring eight goals and registering a solitary assist across all competitions.

However, he has found it difficult to play regularly under Pep Guardiola thus far this season, starting only four matches. Currently, he has been out on international duty to play in AFCON.

With Antoine Semenyo set to join this month, competition for first-team spots will get even fiercer at Man City. Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are ‘actively’ looking to reinforce the frontline in this winter window and have identified Marmoush as a serious option.

Apart from the Egyptian, Savinho, Maghnes Akliouche, Kenan Yildiz, Yan Diomande, Said El Mala, and Oscar Bob are also on Thomas Frank’s wishlist.

Marmoush is valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Guardiola’s side are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Marmoush to Tottenham

Marmoush is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable in the second striker role and out wide. He showcased his best at Frankfurt as a second striker alongside Hugo Ekitike.

With Erling Haaland an undisputed starter in the No.9 position for Man City, Marmoush is unlikely to be able to play in his preferred position. Marmoush is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be open to leaving to play regularly

Spurs currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel as striker options. However, Solanke has been out injured since the start of this season, while Tel is very young and isn’t ready to play regularly at the highest level yet.

Moreover, Kolo Muani has joined on a loan deal and could return to PSG at the end of this season. Therefore, it would be the right decision for the North London club to sign a new striker, and Marmoush would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his services.