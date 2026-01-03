West Ham plotting audacious Raheem Sterling swoop

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham find themselves inside the Premier League relegation places following a frustrating 2–2 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their final match of 2025, leaving Nuno Espirito Santo eager to add reinforcements.

A deal has already been agreed to sign Gil Vicente striker Pablo, while Argentine international forward Taty Castellanos is also set to join from Lazio after reportedly reaching an agreement with West Ham.

It appears the East Londoners are not done with attacking reinforcements, with Sterling now another name linked with a move to the London Stadium.

The former Liverpool winger spent the 2024–25 season on loan at Arsenal, where he made 28 appearances and scored once. However, the 31-year-old has yet to feature in the 2025–26 campaign, and a January departure looks likely.

According to talkSport, West Ham have expressed interest in signing Sterling to reinforce Nuno Espirito Santo’s frontline this January.

Following a failed summer move that saw the Englishman remain at Stamford Bridge, the winger is now looking to secure a move this winter, and the Hammers are now considering making a loan swoop due to his exorbitant £300k-per-week wages, according to the report.

Auacious swoop

However, the report adds that the England international is only considering a permanent move and will accept a loan deal only if an obligation-to-buy clause is included.

In another development, transfer expert Florian Plettenberg claims that London side Fulham are set to battle West Ham to sign Sterling, who could favour a move to Craven Cottage over the London Stadium.

Despite not playing regularly since his Chelsea axe, the 31-year-old can still influence matches, especially for a side like West Ham that could benefit from his experience and creativity in the attacking third.

A move to a club facing less scrutiny could help revive Sterling’s form, and although his wages may be an obstacle, a deal tied to performances could make the switch workable. It is certainly an option the Hammers should explore, given the need for proven quality and experience to push for a top-ten finish next season.

Sterling, who has featured in 396 Premier League matches, is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt, though Chelsea are expected to seek a higher fee to approve his exit.