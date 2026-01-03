Tottenham ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Manchester City forward Savinho, as per Caught Offside.

After joining French side Troyes from Brazilian team Atletico Mineiro back in 2022, he went out on loan to PSV Eindhoven immediately. However, he struggled to break into the Dutch giants’ first team squad, and after returning to Troyes, he joined La Liga side Girona on a loan deal in the following year.

He burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances at Estadi Montilivi during the 2023/24 campaign. In 41 appearances across all competitions, he made 21 goal contributions.

After being impressed by his performances, Man City decided to purchase him ahead of last season. It is important to mention that Girona and Troyes are owned by the City Football Group.

Savinho displayed glimpses of his qualities at the Etihad Stadium last term, making 13 goal contributions in all tournaments. However, he has struggled to find regular game time thus far this season.

Moreover, with Antoine Semenyo set to join this month, competition for the first team spot will get even tougher. Now, Caught Offside claim that following the Ghanaian’s arrival, Man City are expected to sell Oscar Bobb or Savinho before the deadline.

Tottenham attempted to sign the Brazilian last summer, but the Citizens didn’t allow his departure. Now, Tottenham are ‘increasingly confident’ of securing his service in this winter window.

Savinho to Tottenham

The North London club might attempt to sign the South American on a loan deal with an option or obligation to make the move permanent at the end of this campaign.

Savinho is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2031. Therefore, Man City are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave.

The report say that apart from strengthening the flanks, Tottenham also want a new centre-forward with FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa high on their wishlist.

Savinho is a left-footed versatile forward, as he is comfortable on either flank. He is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. Therefore, he might be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service in this winter transfer window.