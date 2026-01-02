Tottenham interested in signing Man City star Oscar Bobb

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb, as per TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old joined the Citizens’ youth system back in 2019 before making his senior debut a couple of years ago. Although he has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, he has failed to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up.

Injury problems have been one of the main reasons for that. Moreover, Man City currently boast numerous attacking options, with Antoine Semenyo also set to join this month. As a result, regular playing time for the Norwegian at the Etihad Stadium would be difficult to come by.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after deciding to sell Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, Tottenham are planning to reinforce the flanks in this winter transfer window.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is high on Thomas Frank’s wishlist, but the German side have no intention of letting him leave, having recently signed him.

So, Spurs have now shifted focus to alternative options and have earmarked Bobb as a serious target. Man City are ready to cash-in on him this month amid his struggles to play regularly and could even accept a loan deal.

Bobb is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Man City are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Bobb to Tottenham

Although the youngster hasn’t been able to play regularly at Man City, he has established himself as a key player in the Norwegian national team. He has helped his country qualify for next summer’s World Cup, and this is the first time Norway have managed to qualify for this competition since 1998.

Bobb is a technically gifted left-footed right-winger and is also comfortable centrally. He can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also excellent in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium in this transfer window.