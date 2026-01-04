West Ham ‘confident’ of signing Fulham’s Adama Traore

West Ham United are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Fulham forward Adama Traore in January, as per TEAMtalk.

Having endured a dire first half of this season, languishing in the relegation zone in the Premier League, the Hammers have already started adding new faces in this winter window to help Nuno Espirito Santo turn the situation around over the coming months.

After letting Niclas Fullkrug join AC Milan, the East London club have prioritised revamping the attacking department, signing Pablo Vicente from Gil Vicente and Taty Castellanos from Lazio.

Moreover, it appears West Ham are also keen on signing a new winger, with TEAMtalk claiming that the Hammers have been working on a deal to buy Traore.

However, considering Fulham have numerous absences in the attack due to AFCON and injury, the Cottagers don’t want to weaken their squad further in mid-season by letting Traore leave. Still, West Ham are ‘confident’ of signing the Spain international with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Traoré was considered a highly talented player in his youth and was expected to reach the very top. However, the 29-year-old has not been able to fulfil his full potential.

Traore showcased his best at Wolverhampton Wanderers under Santo’s guidance, and the Portuguese boss is now willing to reunite with his former colleague at the London Stadium.

Traore to West Ham

The Spaniard has been featuring as a rotational option under Marco Silva at Craven Cottage this season, starting only one Premier League encounter thus far.

West Ham currently have Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen as the natural wingers, with Luis Guilherme close to leaving in this window. So, it would be the right decision for Santo’s side to add depth to this position.

Traore is a Premier League-experienced player; he is blistering quick, strong, and efficient in delivering crosses from the wide areas. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the East London club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether West Ham eventually manage to secure his services before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, after the Wolves assignment on Saturday, West Ham will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday night.