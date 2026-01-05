West Ham plotting January swoop to sign Tiago Gabriel from Lecce

West Ham United are plotting a January swoop to sign Portuguese centre-back Tiago Gabriel from Lecce, according to Corriere dello Sport via Tuttojuve.

Gabriel’s formative years were spent in Portugal, where he moved through the academies of Sporting CP and Vitória de Setúbal before completing his youth development at Estrela Amadora.

Lecce took a gamble on the defender following the sale of Federico Baschirotto to Cremonese, a move that has proved successful, with Gabriel emerging as one of the standout surprises of the Serie A season.

After being eased into Italy’s top flight during his debut campaign, the commanding centre-back has become a regular this season, appearing in 15 of Lecce’s 16 league matches and consistently drawing interest with his aggressive, front-foot defensive style.

Citing Corriere dello Sport, Tuttojuve reports that West Ham have joined the race in signing the 21-year-old to reinforce Nuno Espirito Santo’s backline.

West Ham need defensive reinforcements

Having kept only one clean sheet this season, it appears the Hammers are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as the report adds that the East Londoners are considering a January swoop for the transfer of the 6ft 5in towering centre-back to the London Stadium.

The Italian outlet adds that although Lecce have placed a valuation on Gabriel between £30-34m, they would ideally prefer to keep him until next summer to increase his valuation, with Brentford and Bournemouth also keen.

West Ham’s defensive woes were laid bare once again against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who secured their first win of the season with a 3-0 thumping of the East Londoners. The defeat means they’re now winless in their last nine matches (D4 L5), their longest run since their final nine games of the 2010-11 campaign when they were relegated.

A move for a reliable centre-back is clearly needed with West Ham now conceding 41 goals in the Premier League this season, their most after 20 games in a top-flight campaign since 1965-66 (44).

Despite Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa, the Hammers remain four points behind Sean Dyche’s side and will need to gather motivation when they face the Tricky Trees at the London Stadium on Tuesday, 6th January.