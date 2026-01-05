Tottenham plotting January swoop to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a January swoop to sign Club Brugge’s prolific left winger Christos Tzolis, according to TEAMtalk.

During the 2024–25 season, Tzolis enjoyed a remarkable spell, amassing 37 goal involvements and playing a crucial part in Blauw-Zwart’s Champions League run, which ended in the last 16 against Aston Villa.

That form has flowed into the current campaign, with the 23-year-old delivering an impressive return of 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions as Nicky Hayen’s side continues their title push in the Jupiler Pro League.

Earlier in his career, Tzolis also had a stint at Norwich City in the EFL Championship, where he made 30 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

A Premier League return could be on the horizon for Tzolis, as TEAMtalk claims that Tottenham have earmarked the prolific forward for a move to North London, having impressed the club’s scouting and analytics department.

The report adds that Thomas Frank’s side has been exploring several attacking options, including Ademola Lookman, Rodrygo, Savinho, Nico Williams, Maghnes Akliouche, and Tzolis, who have now emerged as the club’s preferred options.

Prolific forward

In recent months, Spurs have been watching the Greek international’s performances and could consider making a January swoop for him, with Brugge demanding a club-record £35m fee, according to the report.

Last summer, the North London side ended a 14-year transfer hiatus with West Ham United by signing Mohammed Kudus from their London rivals, marking the first deal between the clubs since Scott Parker’s switch to White Hart Lane in 2011 after the Hammers’ relegation.

They also landed a high-profile deadline-day signing in Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, while Randal Kolo Muani arrived on loan alongside Mathys Tel, whose move was later made permanent following a six-month loan spell.

Despite those additions, attacking output has been limited, with Kudus leading the way creatively on six Premier League assists. At the same time, none of the new attacking signings have managed more than two goals individually.

Hence, Frank is now looking to add a goalscoring forward to his attack, and Tzolis, who has 63 goal contributions in 86 games for Brugge, would be a viable option to provide the manager with the clinical edge his team currently lacks.