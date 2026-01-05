Tottenham pushing to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing highly rated French forward Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, according to TEAMtalk.

Tottenham are eager to reinforce their squad after a difficult opening spell under Thomas Frank in North London.

Even though they finished 17th last season, optimism surrounded Spurs after lifting the Europa League, but the current campaign has been far more challenging, with Frank’s side sitting 13th in the Premier League.

Injuries to key attacking figures such as James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, and Dejan Kulusevski have left the team short in forward areas, increasing the urgency to add proven quality to inject creativity and cutting edge into an attack that has often misfired.

Despite substantial investment in attacking signings last summer, none have hit a sustained run of goals, prompting the club to look elsewhere in the market, with Akliouche now emerging as a target.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which claims that Tottenham are prioritising a move for a new forward this January and have earmarked the 23-year-old as a possible option, citing his high level of potential.

Akliouche to Tottenham

Having tried to sign him last summer, the North London club have been keeping close tabs on him, including last Saturday, when the club’s scouts were at Stade Louis II to watch the youngster in Monaco’s disappointing 3-1 loss to Lyon, according to the report.

With a contract with the eight-time French champions that runs until 2028, TEAMtalk adds that Monaco could demand a fee of £50m or more to sanction his departure amid interest from Tottenham.

This season to date, the 23-year-old has recorded three goals and five assists across 22 outings for the French club. Having risen through the academy ranks, he has accumulated 41 goal involvements in 118 appearances overall, while also finding the net once in five senior caps for the France national team.

Having provided 12 assists last season, the 23-year-old has shown he can influence games in advanced areas, while also excelling at drifting into deeper pockets to connect play with midfield runners. With Spurs struggling to move the ball cleanly from midfield into attack under Thomas Frank, that aspect of Akliouche’s game fits closely with the club’s current needs.

Tottenham have endured a drastic dip in form in recent months. With hopes of European qualification gradually fading, adequate reinforcements like the Frenchman could help restore momentum and spark a strong second half of the season.