West Ham ‘keen’ on signing Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza

West Ham United are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, as per Caught Offside.

Having endured a dire start this season, the Hammers decided to part ways with Graham Potter, and Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as the new manager in September.

However, their on-field displays haven’t improved much under the Portuguese boss’s guidance, failing to win the last nine consecutive league matches. Following last weekend’s defeat against the bottom side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, the pressure is high on Santo. This was the first win of this season for Wolves.

Currently, West Ham are languishing in the relegation zone with 14 points from 20 matches, sitting four points behind safety.

The East London club have begun making moves in the January transfer market to reinforce the squad, hoping for improved results in the second half of the season. They have signed Taty Castellanos and Pablo Vicente to reinforce the frontline, having allowed Niclas Fullkrug to join AC Milan.

Now, Caught Offside claim that West Ham are also interested in signing a new right-sided defender, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined the DR Congo team to play in AFCON.

After monitoring his situation closely in recent months, West Ham are ‘keen’ on signing Mingueza. The Spaniard’s future at Celta is currently uncertain as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Mingueza to West Ham

The Spanish side remain in talks with the player to extend his deal, and if an agreement can’t be found, they could be open to cashing-in on him before the February 2nd transfer deadline for around £8m to avoid losing him for free next summer.

However, purchasing the former Barcelona man won’t be straightforward for Santo’s side as Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in him. Outside of the Premier League clubs, Olympique de Marseille, AC Milan, Atalanta, and Como are plotting a swoop for him as well.

Mingueza is a right-footed versatile player. He is comfortable in the right-back and centre-back positions; moreover, he can provide cover in the RWB role if needed.

He is a technically gifted player and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they eventually manage to secure his service in this winter transfer window.