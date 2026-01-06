Tottenham keen on RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The youngster is currently away on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, where the reigning champions are due to take on Burkina Faso in Tuesday’s round-of-16 tie.

While Diomande did not find the net or register an assist during the group phase, the attacker has been tearing it up for Leipzig in the Bundesliga in recent months, and there’s certainty the German outfit will demand a fee well above his £38m Transfermarkt valuation.

Across his last seven league outings, the Ivorian has scored six times and laid on three assists, lifting his seasonal return to 11 goal contributions from 16 appearances for Ole Werner’s side.

That run of form includes a December hat-trick in a dominant 6–0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, making him the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score three goals in a single match at just 19 years and 22 days.

Now, according to Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas, Tottenham have expressed interest in Diomande and have now joined the race to sign the youngster.

The report adds that North Londoners are closely monitoring the Ivorian international’s performances in the Bundesliga ahead of a possible move, as they believe his qualities are superior to those of several prospects already in the Premier League.

Prolific forward

However, Spurs will have to battle with European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, according to the report.

Tottenham have found it difficult to fill the goalscoring and creative void left by Harry Kane following his departure in August 2023, with no attacker consistently replicating the England striker’s influence.

That problem deepened further when Son Heung-min left at the end of last season, a significant loss given his standing as Spurs’ fourth-highest scorer of all time with 173 goals.

Even after substantial investment in attacking reinforcements last summer, none of the new arrivals have delivered a sustained run of goals, prompting the club to reassess the market, with Diomande now emerging as a potential option.

Tottenham are averaging 9.9 shots per game in the Premier League this season (198 shots in 20 games), but their wastefulness in front of goal has been a cause for concern. Hence, a move for a clinical finisher like Diomande would be ideal in bolstering Thomas Frank’s side.