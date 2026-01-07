Tottenham offered the chance to sign Monaco right back Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson by the players’ representatives, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the winter market for Tottenham, with no new additions after the first week of the January transfer window.

Still, there is optimism among Spurs fans that work has been ongoing quietly in the background. Outgoings have taken priority, with Brennan Johnson leaving to join Crystal Palace.

The focus now needs to shift to strengthening the squad, particularly after a challenging start to the campaign. Under Thomas Frank, the north London club are currently operating in the lower half of the Premier League table, making the need for fresh reinforcements increasingly pressing.

With no report suggesting an imminent arrival, it appears some clubs and, in a few cases, players’ representatives have seen Spurs’ urgent need for new signings, and several players have now made themselves available to join them.

One of those players is Monaco’s Vanderson, according to TEAMtalk, which reports that intermediaries have approached Tottenham about a possible transfer of the 24-year-old to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs should prioritise attacking reinforcement

The report adds that the Ligue 1 club could make the seven-cap Brazil international available for around £20m, and the player’s representatives are now working on his departure, with Spurs being seen as a possible destination.

However, should Vanderson pique the interest of the North Londoners, they’ll need to act swiftly to secure his signature, as other clubs, including Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace, have also been contacted about his availability, according to the report.

Spurs’ current right-back options include Pedro Porro and Djed Spence, but the latter has been utilised on the opposite flank at times this season.

Hence, signing a right-back might not appear to be an immediate priority for the north London club; rather, attacking reinforcement should be prioritised, especially with Johnson leaving a space to fill in Thomas Frank’s attack.

Tottenham have endured a drastic dip in form in recent months. With hopes of European qualification gradually fading, adequate reinforcements, such as in attack, could help restore momentum and spark a strong second half of the season.