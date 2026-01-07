Everton hold discussion to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen

Everton have reportedly held discussions over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, as per Football Insider.

Following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure as a free agent last summer, the Toffees decided to reinforce the No.9 position by purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal.

However, the Frenchman has taken time to settle into the Premier League’s physicality, scoring only three goals in 20 appearances thus far this campaign.

Beto is the option David Moyes has as backup striker, but the 27-year-old has also struggled this season, netting only three goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

With the African’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, the Merseyside club have seemingly started exploring options to sign a new striker this year.

Football Insider state that Everton have held discussions to sign Strand Larsen, but Wolves have slapped a £40m price tag on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Everton are unlikely to sign him by matching Wolves’ asking price, but they might look to seal the deal on a loan deal in January with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Strand Larsen to Everton

After moving to Molineux Stadium from Celta Vigo in 2024, the Norwegian enjoyed a productive debut campaign last term, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, he has struggled to replicate that thus far this season. Wolves have also been struggling, languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 20 matches.

Therefore, they are highly likely to be relegated at the end of this season. In that case, Everton might be able to sign Strand Larsen in a cut-price deal next summer.

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League last campaign and might be able to regain his form for a better team than Wolves.

Therefore, Strand Larsen might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 4-2 defeat over Brentford last weekend, Everton will face off against Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night.