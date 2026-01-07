West Ham urged to sign Aston Villa star John McGinn

Former midfielder turned pundit Ray Parlour has urged West Ham United to sign Aston Villa star John McGinn.

Since moving to Villa Park from Scottish side Hibernian back in 2018, the 31-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter. He has even been the club captain over the last few years.

Since Unai Emery’s arrival as the new manager, the Scotland international has taken his game to another level. After guiding his side to qualify for the Champions League a couple of seasons ago, he helped them secure Europa League football last term.

This season, he has continued to display impressive performances, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

McGinn has led Aston Villa to mount a Premier League title charge this season, sitting third in the table with 42 points from 20 matches. They have accumulated the same number of points as second-placed Manchester City, but the Citizens have a significantly better goal difference.

McGinn guided Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend by scoring a brace.

Now, on talkSPORT, Parlour says that McGinn is a quality player and is very consistent; moreover, he works very hard. So, West Ham need a player like him to turn their situation around.

Pundit urges West Ham to sign McGinn

Parlour said:

“John McGinn again, another good performance from John. You know what you’re going to get from John every week. People must look at John McGinn and get a buzz because he always gives 100 per cent. “He’s got quality as well, there’s no doubt about that, but the desire to play is fantastic. You need John McGinn at West Ham at the moment, he’d get people going there.”

The 31-year-old is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt and still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Aston Villa aren’t in any rush to sell him this year.

McGinn hasn’t just showcased his qualities in the Premier League; he has even helped Scotland qualify for next summer’s World Cup. This is going to be The Tartan Army’s first appearance in this competition since 1998.

McGinn is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great acquisition for West Ham in their quest for survival this season, should they eventually manage to secure his service this month.