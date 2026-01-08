Tottenham ‘most interested’ in signing Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘most interested’ in signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the London Stadium from Hull City, the 29-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Conference League.

He has showcased his productivity over the years, recording 20 or more goal contributions in each of the last four consecutive campaigns. This season, the forward has also shown glimpses of his qualities, scoring six goals and registering two assists across all competitions.

Although his existing deal with West Ham is set to run until 2030, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging as the Hammers’ Premier League status is under threat.

Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat against fellow relegation fighter Nottingham Forest, the East London club have found themselves seven points behind safety.

Now, Fichajes state that if West Ham eventually endure relegation at the end of this season, they would be forced to let Bowen leave as he wants to continue playing at the highest level.

Tottenham are ‘most interested’ in signing Bowen as they want to reinforce the frontline by purchasing a Premier League-proven player and could make a concrete approach next summer.

Bowen to Tottenham

Bowen, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover as a second striker.

Spurs decided to reinforce the flanks by signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham last summer, but following Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson’s departure, they have started exploring options to sign a new winger.

Currently, Thomas Frank has been left with only the Ghanaian plus Wilson Odobert as the specialist wingers, with Dejan Kulusevski remaining sidelined due to his injury.

Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel have provided cover on the wing, but they are more comfortable centrally, while Kolo Muani has joined on a loan deal and could return to PSG at the end of this season.

Bowen is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.