Tottenham eyeing move for AS Trenčín exciting forward Sani Suleiman

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing AS Trenčín’s exciting forward Sani Suleiman, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 19-year-old became a household name in Nigeria following his move from Wikki Tourist to join Akwa United in January 2024, where he netted 11 goals in 19 appearances to help the Promise Keepers avoid relegation, an outstanding run of form that earned him the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Rookie of the Season.

Suleiman was one of Nigeria’s brightest stars at the recently concluded Under-20 World Cup, where he provided the crucial assist in the decisive group-stage win over Saudi Arabia to qualify for the knockout rounds. Unfortunately, he missed the Round of 16 clash against Argentina due to suspension, and his absence was clearly felt as the Flying Eagles suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat and were eliminated.

Despite the disappointment, the versatile forward has continued to impress, as highlighted by a TEAMtalk report in October, which cited a CIES Football Observatory study ranking the Nigeria U20 international as ‘the most complete U21 winger in the world’.

Now, according to Ben Jacobs, Suleiman’s performances this season, where his 5.54 progressive carries per 90 minutes rank highest among teenagers outside Europe’s top five leagues, have attracted the interest of several clubs across Europe.

Exciting prospect

One of the clubs looking to sign the Nigerian wonderkid is Tottenham, according to Jacobs, who claims the Premier League club have expressed interest in making a swoop for the exciting forward.

While his contract at the Štadión Sihoť runs out at the end of the season, Trencin still has a two-year option to extend the deal, but has yet to trigger the clause.

However, with Spurs now joining the race, the Slovakian club have placed a £5m valuation on the youngster, who is also of keen interest to Eintracht Frankfurt, Anderlecht, and Sevilla, according to the journalist.

While Suleiman is currently shining at his club, it is important to note that there is a significant difference between the Under-20 World Cup, the Slovakian league, and the Premier League.

He won’t be immediately trusted with sufficient game time and will need to be eased into the team as he adapts to the league’s rigorous demands.

However, his qualities prove that given time, he could explode into one of the finest wingers in the world, and Spurs would be lucky to recoup such a player for a meagre £5m.