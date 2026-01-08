Tottenham battling with PL rivals to sign Roma’s Wesley

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Premier League rivals to sign AS Roma star Wesley, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Stadio Olímpico from Brazilian side Flamengo last summer, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini’s guidance this term.

In 17 Serie A appearances, the Brazilian has netted three goals and has kept five clean sheets. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a top-four finish.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the fullback position and have earmarked Wesley as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Lilywhites hold a long-standing interest in the Roma star as they have been monitoring his development even before his move to the Giallorossi.

However, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Manchester City and Newcastle United are also keen on him.

Roma’s sister club, Everton, are also interested in the South American, but they can’t compete with his other potential suitors financially. So, the Toffees are currently outsiders in this race.

Wesley to Tottenham

Having recently moved to the Italian capital, Wesley, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2030. So, Roma aren’t in any rush to sell him, but could be open to letting him leave this year to raise funds to reinforce other areas of the squad.

The Brazilian international is a right-footed right-back by trait, but has been playing as a RWB in Gasperini’s back-three system. Moreover, the Italian boss has deployed him in the LWB role as well.

Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence as options to deploy in the right-back position, while Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie are left-backs.

However, the Italian has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, while Davies has found himself on the periphery under Thomas Frank. So, Spence has featured mostly in the left-back position.

Therefore, it appears Tottenham are planning to sign a new right-back, and Wesley could be a shrewd acquisition should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.

He is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.