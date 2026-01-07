[Teams] Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups as Frank makes 5 changes

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for a win to climb them into the top half of the Premier League table when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tonight.

Spurs head into the game sitting 13th in the division after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on Sunday. Victory tonight could see the North Londoners climb as high as 7th if other results go their way.

Thomas Frank has made five changes from the side that started at the weekend but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario retains his place between the sticks while Pedro Porro starts at right-back once again.

Cristian Romero partners Micky van de Ven in the middle of Tottenham’s back four while Djed Spence comes in to replace Ben Davies at left-back having been named on the bench on Sunday.

Joao Palhinha is also recalled to start in midfield with Archie Gray making way. Rodrigo Bentancur keeps his place in the middle of the park while Lucas Bergvall comes in to the attacking midfield role at the expense of Wilson Odobert.

Mohammed Kudus is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Sunderland so Xavi Simons is recalled to start for Spurs tonight.

Mathias Tel keeps his place in the attack while Randal Kolo Muani comes in for Richarlison up front.

As for Bournemouth, they’ll be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to leaders Arsenal on Saturday. Antoine Semenyo starts once again despite reports suggesting he’s close to joining Man City. Eli Junior Kroupi is recalled after scoring a fine goal off the bench at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Cook, Semenyo, Tavernier, Kroupi, Evanilson

Subs: Forster, Soler, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Brooks, Adli, Ünal, Rees-Dottin

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Bergvall, Xavi, Tel, Kolo Muani

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Richarlison, Gray, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett, Williams-Barnett