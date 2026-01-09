Premier League
Tottenham ‘leading’ race to sign Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading’ the race to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
The Lilywhites currently have Guglielmo Vicario as the first-choice goalkeeper option, while Antonin Kinsky was purchased last winter to support the Italian. Brandon Austin is the third choice option.
However, Vicario has struggled to perform at his best consistently in recent times, making several high-profile errors. On the other hand, Kinsky hasn’t been able to push Vicario for the No.1 spot.
Now, Fichajes state that Thomas Frank is keen on signing a new goalkeeper, who would be able to challenge Vicario for the No.1 position, and Spurs have identified Lunin as a serious option.
Having struggled to find regular game time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the Ukrainian is open to leaving this year to play regularly and develop his career.
With the 26-year-old still having a contract until 2030, Los Blancos are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their second-choice goalkeeper leave and have slapped a £22m price tag on his head.
Tottenham are currently ‘leading’ the race to sign Lunin, and alongside the North London club, Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion are also leading candidates to secure his services.
Lunin to Tottenham
The report claim that Manchester United made a move to sign him last summer before purchasing Senne Lammens, and it remains to be seen whether they revive their interest in signing the Real Madrid star.
Amid Thibaut Courtois’ injury absence, Lunin played regularly under Carlo Ancelotti a couple of seasons ago, helping his side win the Champions League and La Liga.
He, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is still very young and has plenty of room to develop. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the Lilywhites should they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure the Ukrainian international away from the Spanish capital in January or next summer.
Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 31 mins ago
Tottenham ‘leading’ race to sign Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading’ the race to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin,...
-
Premier League/ 51 mins ago
Tottenham Hotspur could sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jorgen Strand Larsen
Tottenham Hotspur have not got much quality up front and could invest in a...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Man Utd & Arsenal firmly in race to sign Breno Bidon
Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly firmly in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder...
-
Liverpool/ 2 hours ago
Liverpool ready to spend big to sign Roony Bardghji
Liverpool are reportedly prepared to spend big to sign Barcelona forward Roony Bardghji, as...
-
Premier League/ 2 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi to replace Thomas Frank
Tottenham Hotspur have only one win in their last six matches in all competitions,...