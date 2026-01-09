Tottenham ‘leading’ race to sign Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading’ the race to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites currently have Guglielmo Vicario as the first-choice goalkeeper option, while Antonin Kinsky was purchased last winter to support the Italian. Brandon Austin is the third choice option.

However, Vicario has struggled to perform at his best consistently in recent times, making several high-profile errors. On the other hand, Kinsky hasn’t been able to push Vicario for the No.1 spot.

Now, Fichajes state that Thomas Frank is keen on signing a new goalkeeper, who would be able to challenge Vicario for the No.1 position, and Spurs have identified Lunin as a serious option.

Having struggled to find regular game time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the Ukrainian is open to leaving this year to play regularly and develop his career.

With the 26-year-old still having a contract until 2030, Los Blancos are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their second-choice goalkeeper leave and have slapped a £22m price tag on his head.

Tottenham are currently ‘leading’ the race to sign Lunin, and alongside the North London club, Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion are also leading candidates to secure his services.

Lunin to Tottenham

The report claim that Manchester United made a move to sign him last summer before purchasing Senne Lammens, and it remains to be seen whether they revive their interest in signing the Real Madrid star.

Amid Thibaut Courtois’ injury absence, Lunin played regularly under Carlo Ancelotti a couple of seasons ago, helping his side win the Champions League and La Liga.

He, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is still very young and has plenty of room to develop. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the Lilywhites should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure the Ukrainian international away from the Spanish capital in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend.