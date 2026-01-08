Tottenham interested in signing Brentford’s Michael Kayode

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Brentford defender Michael Kayode, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old joined the Bees on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina in January last year before the move became permanent ahead of this campaign.

The Italian has enjoyed a bright start this season, keeping three clean sheets in 21 Premier League appearances thus far. He has been helping his side to push for a surprise top four charge, sitting fifth in the league with 33 points from 21 matches.

Following Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa’s departure last summer, it was thought that the West London club might struggle this season. However, they have defied all odds and are currently ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Spurs.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Kayode has started attracting a lot of attention in this winter transfer window following his recent eye-catching performances.

Tottenham are interested in him and hold a long-standing admiration for the youngster. Therefore, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.

However, the Lilywhites will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Inter Milan are also plotting a swoop.

Kayode to Tottenham

Manchester City are showing the most serious interest in signing Kayode and are currently the frontrunners in this race, with Pep Guardiola looking to finally replace Kyle Walker.

Brentford aren’t in any rush to sell him this year as his existing deal is set to run until 2030. However, they might change their stance should they receive an offer of around £35m from his potential suitors.

Kayode is quick, extremely strong, good in the air, can deliver crosses from the wide areas, is efficient in taking long throw-ins, and is good in defensive contributions.

The Brentford star is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. He possesses the potential to reach the top and would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Kayode away from the Gtech Community Stadium in January or next summer.