Tottenham Hotspur could sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jorgen Strand Larsen

Tottenham Hotspur have not got much quality up front and could invest in a newer signing at some point this year, especially as Dominic Solanke has been largely unavailable this year as he continues to fight fitness problems.

According to Sport Illustrated, Tottenham are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen during the summer transfer window with the transfer on the cards should the Midlanders get relegated to the Championship.

Strand Larsen is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract at Wolves till 2028. His attractive price, coupled with being just 25, makes him a solid option for several clubs, who could join Spurs in the battle for his signatures in the summer.

Strand Larsen ideal for Spurs

Wolverhampton Wanderers have struggled this season and have only one win in 21 games. That has meant Jorgen Strand Larsen’s own form has also taken a hit, but his quality was visible over the course of the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, he scored 14 goals and provided five assists in all competitions. The former Celta Vigo ace is known for his aerial prowess in the box, thanks to a height of nearly six and a half feet, and excellent movement, which make him a lethal striker.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s hold-up play is also fantastic as is his link-up play with his teammates, so he promises to be a solid signing for Tottenham Hotspur, who need somebody consistent in front of goal sooner rather than later.

If Strand Larsen is Spurs’ priority or not remains to be seen, but in addition to a striker, they are also expected to look for a midfielder and right back as the summer transfer window draws closer after another subpar Premier League year.