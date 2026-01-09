Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi to replace Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have only one win in their last six matches in all competitions, none in 2026, and sit 14th in the Premier League standings 21 matches into the season. Understandably, the pressure on Thomas Frank is starting to increase.

While the former Brentford boss’ position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains safe for the time being, it is believed that a few more winless results could see him get the firing, thus leaving the club to hire yet another first-team manager.

According to Caught Offside, Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has been identified as one of the options to replace Frank after the Italian’s good work with the Ligue 1 outfit so far as well as a successful tenure in England with Brighton.

De Zerbi a good choice for Spurs

Roberto de Zerbi has done a great job at Olympique Marseille, who sit third in the Ligue 1 table and are placed 16th in the UEFA Champions League standings, firmly in contention for the knockout stage play-offs.

His attractive style of football has seen him succeed in France and England, and his possession-based system of exploiting spaces higher up the pitch will aid Tottenham Hotspur, who have decent creative player as well as versatile frontmen.

De Zerbi’s time in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion will give Spurs the confidence that he can do well for them as well with limited resources at hand. Pep Guardiola also called him ‘one of the most influential managers’ in recent times.

It is unlikely that Marseille will let De Zerbi join Spurs midway through the season, but the Italian could entertain thoughts of returning to the Premier League in the summer, although Tottenham may need to pay a decent sum to buy out his contract.