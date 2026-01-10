Tottenham now eyeing move for Brentford star Kevin Schade

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Brentford forward Kevin Schade, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Since moving to Brentford from Bundesliga side Freiburg in 2023, the versatile forward has been one of the most outstanding players not just for the Bees but in the Premier League.

After providing 15 goal contributions last season, he has continued his prolific form in front of goal in the ongoing campaign, forming a formidable attacking partnership with the league’s second top scorer, Igor Thiago.

The duo have really stepped up exceptionally well following the absences of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa at Manchester United and Newcastle United, respectively.

With six goals and three years already, the 24-year-old is very well on track to break last season’s record, and it’s no surprise his current run of form has drawn attention from several clubs.

According to Plettenberg, Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Schade as a possible option to reinforce Thomas Frank’s attack.

While Brentford are keen on retaining him at the Gtech Community Stadium beyond 2028, there’s a growing possibility the German could depart the club after the 2026 World Cup, according to the report.

Schade to Tottenham

The journalist adds that the South Londoners have placed a valuation on the five-cap Germany international worth up to £52m, with Tottenham now monitoring the situation ahead of a possible move.

Tottenham’s summer recruitment showed a clear desire to add more attacking spark to the squad.

The North London club strengthened their forward options with the signing of Mohammed Kudus and the permanent arrival of Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons, before also bringing in Randal Kolo Muani on loan late in the window.

Even so, goals have been hard to come by, with Kudus topping the creative charts on six Premier League assists, while none of the new attackers have scored more than twice individually.

Their poor form was even made evident in their most recent Premier League loss to Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, marking their 30th loss since the start of last season, alongside West Ham United (30) and just six less than bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (36).

Having worked with the 24-year-old during his spell at Brentford, Frank knows Schade’s strengths inside out, and there’s a belief the German forward will instantly hit the ground running should Spurs complete the swoop to sign him.