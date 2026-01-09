Chelsea prioritising signing Atletico’s Julian Alvarez

Chelsea are reportedly prioritising signing Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Although Nicolas Jackson helped the Blues win the Conference League and finish top four in the Premier League last term, they decided to revamp the frontline by letting him leave last summer.

Chelsea signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and João Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion. However, while the Englishman has struggled with fitness problems thus far this season, the Brazilian has failed to showcase consistency.

The West London club have won only one out of the last nine Premier League matches and are languishing eighth in the table with 31 points from 21 matches.

Now, Fichajes state that despite spending big money over the last few years, Chelsea feel they need to invest more to compete with the elite clubs and are keen on purchasing a new world-class forward.

Therefore, the Blues have identified Alvarez as the ‘priority’ target and are even preparing to launch a formal £130m proposal to persuade Los Rojiblancos to cash-in on him.

The 25-year-old still has a contract until 2030; therefore, the Spanish giants aren’t in any rush to sell him, but it would be difficult for them to reject a huge proposal as this one should Chelsea eventually launch it.

Alvarez to Chelsea

After joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City ahead of last season, the Argentinian enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, making 36 goal contributions across all competitions.

This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in all tournaments.

He proved his worth in the Premier League during his time with the Citizens, winning every possible major competition. Moreover, he guided his country to win the World Cup in 2022.

The forward is quick, technically sound, efficient in finishing off his chances, excellent in taking set-pieces, and also works very hard without possession.

Alvarez is one of the best strikers in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liam Rosenior’s side eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge in January or next summer.