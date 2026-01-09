Manchester United could sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid this summer

Manchester United currently have Darren Fletcher at the helm after Ruben Amorim’s sacking. How much longer he will stay remains to be seen with the club willing to wait until the summer for a permanent appointment.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacancy at Old Trafford and as per Defensa Central, the Spaniard would be interested in bringing Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes to Manchester United.

Rodrygo is in terrific form having contributed to six goals in his last five starts in all competitions, including scoring the winner against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening.

Alonso now has Rodrygo in his plans

The season started on a bitter note for Rodrygo Goes as he remained largely out of Xabi Alonso’s plans, but an injury to Kylian Mbappe opened the door to the Brazilian’s return to action, and he has grabbed his chances superbly.

A major upturn in form since December means Rodrygo is now a key part of Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid setup and even when Mbappe does eventually return, it is going to be a difficult task to drop him given how well he is playing.

With that said, Manchester United would need to make a really compelling offer to sign the 25-year-old. He is valued at £50 million on Transfermarkt but is very likely to cost upwards of the figure, more so with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool keen too.

United potentially signing him hinges on Luis Enrique joining the club, so there may still be some time to go until it is known whether the Red Devils are indeed in the race for his signing, as the Paris Saint-Germain coach will be available post-season.