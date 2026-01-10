West Ham United could secure £8 million deal for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza this month

West Ham United are 18th in the Premier League standings, seven points from averting the relegation zone, and with four losses in their last five matches in the competition, they need a major upturn in form before the end of the season.

Irrespective of whether or not Nuno Espirito Santo remains their head coach beyond the foreseeable future, they need investments, particularly in defence and could make a cost-effective signing in the ongoing transfer window.

Daily Mail has reported that West Ham are battling with Aston Villa and Newcastle United for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza, who could be acquired for £8 million this month given that his contract with the La Liga sides expires in the summer.

Mingueza transfer a difficult proposition

Oscar Mingueza would be a brilliant signing for West Ham United. His solid aerial prowess, physical dominance at the back as well as aggression while defending make him an ideal modern-day defender fit for the Premier League.

Besides being defensively sound, he is excellent with the ball at his feet having developed in Barcelona’s La Masia, and can pass brilliantly, cross well and create chances, therefore being a handy asset to play at both sides as a full back too.

Mingueza’s signing, however, might be a bit too ambitious for West Ham considering they are relegation candidates, especially as other suitors like Aston Villa and Newcastle United are playing exceptionally well and in contention for European competitions.

That said, it also remains to be seen if Mingueza is open to joining a Premier League side altogether or prefers remaining in Spain, with no shortage in interest in him from within La Liga itself.