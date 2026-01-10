Premier League
West Ham United could secure £8 million deal for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza this month
West Ham United are 18th in the Premier League standings, seven points from averting the relegation zone, and with four losses in their last five matches in the competition, they need a major upturn in form before the end of the season.
Irrespective of whether or not Nuno Espirito Santo remains their head coach beyond the foreseeable future, they need investments, particularly in defence and could make a cost-effective signing in the ongoing transfer window.
Daily Mail has reported that West Ham are battling with Aston Villa and Newcastle United for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza, who could be acquired for £8 million this month given that his contract with the La Liga sides expires in the summer.
Mingueza transfer a difficult proposition
Oscar Mingueza would be a brilliant signing for West Ham United. His solid aerial prowess, physical dominance at the back as well as aggression while defending make him an ideal modern-day defender fit for the Premier League.
Besides being defensively sound, he is excellent with the ball at his feet having developed in Barcelona’s La Masia, and can pass brilliantly, cross well and create chances, therefore being a handy asset to play at both sides as a full back too.
Mingueza’s signing, however, might be a bit too ambitious for West Ham considering they are relegation candidates, especially as other suitors like Aston Villa and Newcastle United are playing exceptionally well and in contention for European competitions.
That said, it also remains to be seen if Mingueza is open to joining a Premier League side altogether or prefers remaining in Spain, with no shortage in interest in him from within La Liga itself.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 2 hours ago
Man Utd have opened talks to land Yan Diomande
According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have already opened talks with RB Leipzig winger...
-
Chelsea/ 3 hours ago
Chelsea ready to go ‘all in’ to sign Barcelona’s Lopez
Chelsea are reportedly ready to go ‘all in’ to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez,...
-
Chelsea/ 3 hours ago
Tottenham battling with Liverpool & Chelsea to sign El Mala
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Liverpool and Chelsea over a deal to sign...
-
Arsenal/ 3 hours ago
Mikel Arteta interested in bringing Real Madrid star Arda Guler to Arsenal
Arsenal are six points clear at the top in the Premier League standings and...
-
Premier League/ 4 hours ago
Tottenham now eyeing move for Brentford star Kevin Schade
Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Brentford forward Kevin Schade, according to Florian...