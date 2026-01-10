Mikel Arteta interested in bringing Real Madrid star Arda Guler to Arsenal

Arsenal are six points clear at the top in the Premier League standings and in pole position to secure the title. However, they remain intent on bolstering their squad and Mikel Arteta has personally requested a signing from the club.

Caught Offside has reported that Arteta wants to bring Arda Guler from Real Madrid to Arsenal. According to the source, the Turkish international is viewed as the ‘ideal player’ by the Gunners coach to revamp his side.

He is valued at £78 million on Transfermarkt, and has contributed to three goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, so Arsenal will need to pay a hefty fee if they are to convince Los Blancos into selling one of their most prized youngsters.

Guler swoop may be possible in the summer

Xabi Alonso counted on Arda Guler’s services at Real Madrid since the time he took over the helm from Carlo Ancelotti last summer, but with Jude Bellingham preferring to play as the number 10, the Turk’s game time has reduced in recent months.

With Madrid expected to sign a midfielder in the summer and Bellingham expected to be used in an advanced position perpetually, Guler could consider his future if he continues to remain on the bench in the Spanish capital.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side would be significantly strengthened by Guler’s addition. He can compete with the injury-prone Martin Odegaard for a spot as the attacking midfielder, and offer support behind Bukayo Saka as the team’s right winger too.

One of the caveats surrounding Guler’s prospective move to Arsenal is he risks being second fiddle at the Emirates Stadium as well, so if he was to leave Real Madrid, he is likely to want guarantees over game time which Arteta may not be able to provide.