Everton plotting double swoop to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Emil Holm

Everton are plotting a double swoop to sign Genoa right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Bologna star Emil Holm, according to Lyall Thomas.

David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien at right-back despite him being a centre-back, and although the Republic of Ireland international has done a respectable job, the Scot is eager to bring in a natural fit for the position.

James Garner has been asked to cover at times as well, but the preference is to redeploy him permanently in midfield, especially given his strong recent performances, which have increased the need to sign a natural right-back better suited to the position.

One of the options Everton are looking to sign is Bologna’s Norton-Cuffy, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, who claims that the Merseyside club are exploring a move for the former Arsenal academy graduate.

It appears Moyes is looking to revamp the position with more than one addition, as the report adds that the Toffees are also eyeing a move for Genoa’s highly rated right back Holm.

Scottish right back Nathan Patterson is expected to leave on loan amid interest from Sevilla, and Everton, who have been looking to reinforce the position, have now earmarked the Serie A duo to reinforce the position, according to the report.

Double swoop

Norton-Cuffy, valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, is likely the more familiar name to English fans, having previously been part of Arsenal’s youth setup.

The 21-year-old made the move to Genoa following a series of loan spells away from the Emirates and has gone on to feature 34 times for the Italian side since arriving in 2024.

He was also a member of the England Under-21 squad coached by former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley that lifted the UEFA Under-21 European Championship last summer, making substitute appearances in five of their six matches.

On the other hand, Holm, by comparison, brings greater experience at 25 and is an established Swedish international, earning 16 caps to date, and his £11m Transfermarkt valuation could be a bargain for a player of his qualities.

Since joining Bologna in 2024, he has registered two goals and six assists across 46 appearances, highlighting his attacking instincts, an area Everton are currently lacking in full-back positions.

Either player would represent an upgrade on Everton’s current options and could provide a solution to the ongoing issues Moyes has faced in that role this season.