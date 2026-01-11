Chelsea in fierce battle to sign Marseille star Robinio Vaz

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing France U20 highly rated centre-forward Robinio Vaz from Marseille, according to Ekrem Konur.

Vaz stepped up from Marseille’s academy in 2025 and has quickly established himself as a regular in the senior side, missing just one Ligue 1 fixture since his promotion.

In only 373 league minutes this season, he has produced four goals and two assists, averaging a goal involvement every 93 minutes despite largely featuring off the bench, underlining his status as one of the most exciting young prospects at Les Olympiens and across Europe.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Vaz is attracting keen interest among several clubs across Europe, including the Premier League.

One of the clubs looking to sign the 18-year-old is Chelsea, according to the journalist who claims that the London giants have expressed interest in signing the centre-forward.

Even with Chelsea’s depth in attack, Vaz could still prove a useful addition, potentially heading out on loan to Strasbourg to continue his development before returning with added experience.

Vaz to Chelsea

However, the Blues face stern competition for the Frenchman’s signature, as AS Roma, Aston Villa, Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford have all joined the race to sign Vaz, according to the report.

While the Frenchman has a contract at the Stade Vélodrome that runs until June 2028, Marseille could be open to his departure amid Chelsea’s interest, with the report adding that the Ligue 1 giants are demanding a £21-26m fee to sanction his departure.

Chelsea already possesses a broad selection of centre-forward options, with additional arrivals planned for next season.

The club have secured agreements for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to join next year, while Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu and academy prospect Shumaira Mheuka remain at Stamford Bridge.

With Emmanuel Emegha and Geovany Quenda also set to arrive in the summer, the Blues will still require further quality if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Despite recent wastefulness in front of goal — highlighted by their Premier League defeat to Fulham, where only one of 17 chances was converted — the striker department appears well stocked. Instead, attention should be directed toward other areas, particularly the defence, which has been a persistent concern since last season.