Man Utd want to re-sign Scott McTominay from Napoli

Manchester United are considering a possible swoop to re-sign Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Tuttojuve.

After leaving Old Trafford for Napoli last season, McTominay has emerged as one of the standout midfielders in Serie A and in Europe.

The 29-year-old settled immediately in Naples, with his influence proving pivotal as the Partenopei claimed the league title during the 2024/25 season.

That campaign also delivered major individual recognition, as McTominay was named Serie A MVP and placed 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

He has carried that form into the current season, continuing to deliver energetic, high-intensity performances, contributing eight goals — including a brace against Inter Milan on Sunday — along with four assists across all competitions.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, while McTominay’s departure in 2024 seemed logical considering they needed to recoup funds, his form since moving to Naples has led to internal discussions at United over his possible return to Old Trafford.

The Scotland international’s physicality, leadership, and consistent performances at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona have piqued the interest of the Red Devils, who are now considering re-signing him, according to the report.

After investing heavily to rebuild an underperforming attack during the 2024–25 season, United have now turned their attention toward strengthening the midfield.

Casemiro is approaching the end of his contract, while uncertainty continues to surround the long-term futures of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

McTominay to Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes, despite committing to the club after rejecting a big-money Saudi move last summer, has a persistent interest in the Portugal international, and there’s a growing belief that United’s instability could influence his decision next summer.

As a result, the club have started exploring midfield options, and McTominay has emerged as the latest name linked with a potential return to Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old, valued at £39m by Transfermarkt, matches the profile the club lacks, offering physical intensity without the ball, composure in possession, and a consistent goal threat to bolster United’s midfield unit.

However, with a contract that runs until 2028, Napoli would be keen on retaining him, making a winter move unlikely, especially with the Italian club currently in a four-way battle to defend their Serie A title.

With a permanent manager yet to be appointed, it’ll be interesting to see if United will initiate early contacts over McTominay’s possible transfer next summer or wait until a new manager is appointed.