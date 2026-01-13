Tottenham eye move to sign Como’s Jacobo Ramon

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Como defender Jacobo Ramon, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through Real Madrid’s famous La Fabrica academy, the 21-year-old made his first-team debut earlier last year. However, he struggled to find regular game time at the Spanish giants; as a result, he decided to leave last summer to develop his career.

He has enjoyed a stellar first half of this season at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, scoring twice and keeping seven clean sheets in 16 Serie A appearances thus far.

Moreover, the Spaniard has been guiding his side to push for a European place finish, sitting sixth in the table with 34 points from 19 matches.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in Ramon and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only club interested in the youngster, as Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on him.

Ramon is valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. Therefore, Cesc Fábregas’ side aren’t in any rush to sell him this year.

Ramon to Tottenham

On the other hand, the report state that although Real Madrid sold the youngster to Como, they have full control over his future as they have a buyback clause for around just £7m and also have a 50% sell-on clause. Therefore, it would be extremely difficult for Tottenham to secure his service.

Ramon, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a right-footed centre-back. He is technically sound, extremely comfortable in playing out from the back, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Tottenham currently have Micky Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, and Radu Dragusin as centre-back options. However, Dragusin has struggled to find regular game time after recovering from a serious knee issue.

Therefore, it appears Thomas Frank is planning to reinforce the defence, and Ramon could be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future should Spurs sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Ramon this year.