Man Utd now eyeing move for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes, according to Calciomercato.

Fernandes has been a phenomenal addition for United, embodying the club’s values both on and off the pitch. However, at 31, the Portugal international is entering the later phase of his career.

Replacing his current output outright would be an almost impossible task, which is why targeting someone with the potential to grow into that role would be a sensible strategy.

Despite turning down a big-money offer from Al-Hilal last summer to remain at Old Trafford, the current situation of the club, as well as persistent interest from the Saudi Pro League, could change his stance.

Although a departure this month is not anticipated, uncertainty remains over whether Fernandes will still be at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, leading the club to look for possible replacements.

One of the options the club are looking at is Juventus’ Yildiz, according to Calciomercato, which claims that the 20-year-old has been earmarked to replace Fernandes when he departs the club amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Replacement

The report adds that the Red Devils’ financial strength has led to their interest in the German-born Turkish international, who is now the club’s ‘leading candidate’ to replace their captain.

Yildiz is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s standout young talents. This season, he has already delivered 11 goal contributions across 18 Serie A appearances, while also adding four goals and assists combined in the Champions League.

A defining feature of his game is versatility, with the ability to operate in multiple roles across the frontline. Although the 20-year-old has featured mainly as an attacking midfielder during his academy years, he has also spent plenty of time deployed from the left flank.

Unlike Fernandes, who is a midfielder capable of dictating the play both high up and from deeper areas, Yildiz is viewed more as an attacking-minded forward with exceptional dribbling ability, creativity and clinical finishing.

As a result, the Turk may not represent a direct like-for-like replacement in terms of roles on the pitch. Still, he possesses the qualities to assert an equal level of influence in games should United successfully sign the youngster, who will likely cost more than his £65m Transfermarkt valuation.