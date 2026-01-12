Manchester United interested in signing Cole Palmer to replace Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been knocked out of the FA Cup and with only the Premier League left to play for in the months that remain this season, they will look to secure European football in order to attract top players ahead of 2026/27.

Amidst all the chaos, there is suggestion that Bruno Fernandes could consider leaving Old Trafford as well owing to the on and off-field issues surrounding the club, thereby prompting the Red Devils to consider splurging big money on a replacement.

Football Transfers has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer to replace Fernandes, with the Blues willing to discuss a transfer subject to the fee they would potentially receive.

Palmer has been ridden by injuries this season but remains one of the Premier League’s best players, and having proven himself with Chelsea as well as Manchester City, it comes as no surprise why Manchester United are eyeing a transfer for him.

United move not a strong possibility

Though Chelsea have made some massive signings in recent months, Cole Palmer remains the player their team is built around and with the quality he has, it is likely that Liam Rosenior makes the English international a vital cog of his setup too.

With that said, Manchester United would need to pay big money for his signing. Palmer is valued at £105 million on Transfermarkt and whether they are willing to spend as much with other areas of the squad needing a rebuild is doubtful.

Cole Palmer’s association with Manchester City, a direct rival to Manchester United, might be another deterrent in him heading to Old Trafford, whereas if there is any truth in Chelsea being ready to sell him, they would prefer doing so to an overseas side.

It will be interesting to see who United turn to should they indeed need to replace Fernandes this summer, but it is safe to rule out a swoop for Palmer, all things considered.