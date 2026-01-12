Tottenham ‘exploring a move’ to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘exploring a move’ to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites have continued to struggle under Thomas Frank this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 27 points from 21 matches.

They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United in the fourth round, and following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round fixture last weekend, Spurs are likely to finish the season trophyless.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that following Rodrigo Bentancur’s serious hamstring injury, the North London club are planning to sign a new midfielder in this winter window.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are ‘exploring a move’ to sign Gallagher and could make a concrete approach over the coming days. Although Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are also on Frank’s wishlist, signing either of them would be extremely difficult in mid-season.

Los Rojiblancos are ready to cash-in on Gallagher; therefore, he is a more viable option. However, Aston Villa are also interested in the Englishman, so it won’t be straightforward for the Lilywhites to seal the deal.

The Spanish giants have no intention of letting Gallagher, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, leave on loan and would only allow his departure for a reasonable fee, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Since moving to the Spanish capital from Chelsea ahead of last season, Gallagher has struggled to secure his place in Diego Simeone’s starting line-up. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

The Atletico Madrid star is an energetic box-to-box midfielder but is also comfortable in the double midfield pivot role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the No.10 position if needed.

He previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Crystal Palace and Chelsea and would be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in this winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will face off against struggling West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next week.