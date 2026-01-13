Tottenham submit bid to sign Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Lilywhites have struggled with numerous fitness problems since the start of this season, with James Maddison’s campaign all but over due to a serious knee injury.

Moreover, Dejan Kulusevski hasn’t played any minutes thus far this term owing to his issue. After remaining sidelined over the last few months, Dominic Solanke returned to action against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round fixture last weekend.

Recently, Rodrigo Bentancur has suffered a hamstring injury; as a result, he will undergo surgery. Therefore, he will be unavailable for the next few months.

On the other hand, Mohammed Kudus has also picked up an injury and has reportedly been ruled out until the March international break.

Now, as per a recent Spanish report (via TEAMtalk), Tottenham have identified Diaz as an ideal option to replace Kudus and have already launched a formal £52m bid to seal the deal.

As the 26-year-old has struggled to find regular game time thus far this season, Los Blancos are prepared to cash-in on him with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Diaz to Tottenham

After returning from a three-year loan spell at AC Milan, Diaz featured as a rotational option for Real Madrid under former manager Carlo Ancelotti over the last two seasons.

However, he struggled to find regular game time this season before joining the Moroccan national team to play in AFCON. He has showcased his qualities in this competition, scoring five goals in as many matches.

Diaz is currently the highest scorer of AFCON ahead of Mohammed Kudus and Victor Osimhen. He is a right-winger by trait but is also comfortable in the No.10 position if needed.

Having previously played for Manchester City, Diaz knows about the Premier League and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Spurs should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.