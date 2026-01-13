Man Utd eyeing winter deal for Ruben Neves



According to The Guardian, Manchester United are prepared to make a winter approach for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves as they seek to bolster the squad for interim manager Michael Carrick.

Man United ended their association with manager Ruben Amorim earlier this month, and placed Darren Fletcher on temporary charge for the games against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion.

There will be another change at the helm with Carrick set to take charge on an interim basis until the summer. The club are prepared to promise him funds to strengthen the squad further.

A new midfielder appears a priority for the Red Devils and Neves has emerged as a target. The Portuguese could be signed for £20 million, and United have made ‘funds available’ to land him.

Top-class

Neves was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his long spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was linked with a move to the Red Devils, but surprisingly made the switch to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese has been a standout player for the Saudi Pro League giants over the past two-and-a-half years, but he could be sold this winter, considering he has no desire to put pen-to-paper on a contract beyond June 30.

Al-Hilal spent £47 million to bring him from Wolves in 2023, and may want to recoup some of the investment rather than losing him on a free transfer. United have the funds available and could bring him to Old Trafford in the coming days.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have vastly shared the duties in the holding midfield department, but both have had flaws. Casemiro has made vital interceptions and tackles, but does not have the mobility at his age to play for 90 minutes.

Ugarte is good in contesting duels and possesses a solid work rate, but has been poor with his positioning. Neves could provide the right balance. He has the knack of making goal contributions, but can regular make recoveries with his defensive awareness.

The former Porto graduate does not shy away from making tackles and clearing his lines when required. At £20 million, Neves would be a huge bargain signing despite his current contract expiring at the end of the campaign.