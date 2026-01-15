West Ham considering Eric Dier swoop

West Ham United are exploring a move to sign Monaco centre-back Eric Dier, according to Ekrem Konur.

Dier came through the ranks at Portuguese side Sporting CP, where he made 32 appearances for the first team before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, where he made his mark.

The 31-year-old was one of the best centre-backs in the league, and his efficiency on the ball also saw him deployed in midfield by former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

During his ten-year spell in North London, he made 365 appearances, including 11 under Nuno Espirito Santo’s brief 17-game spell at the club.

In January 2024, the Englishman joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he featured in 48 games before moving to Monaco on a free transfer last summer.

However, despite making a strong start to life where he was handed the captain’s armband in two of Les Monégasques’ opening eight games, incessant injuries to his calf and hamstring have limited his time on the pitch, with his appearance in the Coupe de France victory against France’s third-best on January 10 being his first appearance since the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Stade Louis II.

Experienced centre-back

It appears his possible return to the Premier League is on the cards, as Konur claims that West Ham are considering a swoop for the 49-cap England international to reinforce Nuno’s backline.

Dier would offer a wealth of experience as well as stability to the Hammers’ backline, so they’ll need to act swiftly to secure his signature, as the journalist adds that Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina are also keen on the 6ft 3in centre-back.

West Ham have invested heavily in their defence across recent windows. Yet, many of those signings, especially big-money arrivals like Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, have not lived up to expectations with 43 goals conceded.

Dier would provide a calmer, more dependable option at the heart of the defence for a side crying out for leadership. He is also a superior distributor compared to West Ham’s current centre-back options, with his long-range passing still a standout strength. In a system built around quick transitions under Nuno Espírito Santo, Dier’s capacity to hit precise long balls could prove crucial.

Although Dier is contracted with Monaco until 2028, West Ham should test the waters with a fee around his £6m Transfermarkt valuation, which should be a profitable deal for the French club, who signed him for free.