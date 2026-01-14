Tottenham keen on signing RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per Football London.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, the Lilywhites signed Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, and João Palhinha last summer to reinforce the squad.

Kolo Muani and Palhinha have joined on loan deals from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, respectively. Moreover, Spurs made Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel’s loan deal permanent in the last transfer window.

However, Tottenham have endured a dire first half of this season, as a result, the club’s hierarchy are looking to remain active in this winter window to add more new faces to help Frank turn the situation around.

They are close to signing Conor Gallagher and Souza from Atletico Madrid and Santos, respectively. Now, Football London report that Tottenham are planning to sign a new forward after letting Brennan Johnson join Crystal Palace and ‘love’ Diomande, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, purchasing the Ivory Coast international won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Leipzig won’t allow his departure for anything less than £65m.

Spending big money for an unproven player would be a huge risk; therefore, Tottenham have lined up Savinho, Lucas Paqueta, Kenan Yildiz, and Maghnes Akliouche as potential alternative options.

Diomande to Tottenham

Frank has been left with very thin attacking options due to fitness problems at the moment, with Dejan Kulusevski remaining sidelined since the start of this season.

Kudus has picked up an injury and is set to be unavailable until the March international break, while Richarlison sustained a hamstring problem against Aston Villa last weekend.

As a result, Wilson Odobert is the only specialist wide forward Frank currently has at his disposal. Diomande is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward in the future.

After showcasing his qualities in the Bundesliga, he also impressed in AFCON for the Ivory Coast national team, helping his country reach the quarter-final.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Lilywhites should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline day.