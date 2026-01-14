Tottenham Hotspur shortlist Xabi Alonso as potential replacement for Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of the FA Cup last weekend after a 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa. The result was a picture of how much of their season has progressed as the Lilywhites also sit 14th in the Premier League table 21 matches into the year.

While Spurs are comfortably on track to qualify for the knockout phases of the Champions League, they are far from the favourites to win the competition, and their domestic results have mounted tremendous pressure on Thomas Frank.

It is believed that Frank is facing a race against time to save his job and if Tottenham’s results don’t improve, the Dane will face the same fate that many of his predecessors have, thereby leaving the Londoners searching for another man in the dugout.

Spanish source Fichajes has reported that Xabi Alonso has emerged as an option for Spurs after he was sacked by Real Madrid on Monday in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah at the weekend.

Alonso’s immediate and free availability will be a welcome boost for the Premier League side, whereas his success at Bayer Leverkusen could compel them into making a move for him now rather than wait for Andoni Iraola or Oliver Glasner till summer.

Alonso could take Spurs job

Xabi Alonso would ideally have liked to join Liverpool, a former club of his, but with Arne Slot churning out the results again, the Dutchman’s position is no longer precarious and therefore, the Reds don’t require a replacement for the foreseeable future.

Having said that, Tottenham Hotspur have an exciting young team and are willing to make newer signings, especially after Daniel Levy’s exit, so Alonso could view joining them as a real challenge which would also give him a fast restart after his sacking.

Even though Real Madrid fired him, he won over 70% of his matches in charge of them and has an invincible Bundesliga triumph under his belt with Bayer Leverkusen, so Alonso remains one of Europe’s top managers who may be an ideal fit for Spurs.