West Ham open talks to sign Chelsea’s Filip Jorgensen

West Ham United have reportedly held talks to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, as per TEAMtalk.

The Hammers decided to reinforce the last line of defence by signing Mads Hermansen from Leicester City last summer. However, he displayed woeful performances in the first four Premier League matches, conceding 11 goals.

As a result, Alphonse Areola has regained his No.1 spot and has performed impressively at times. However, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best consistently, making a few high-profile errors.

The East London club are the worst defensive team in the Premier League thus far this season, conceding 43 goals in 21 matches.

So, TEAMtalk claim that Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t happy with his current goalkeeper options and wants to upgrade in this window. West Ham have identified Jorgensen as a serious option and have already held talks with Chelsea to learn about the details of signing him.

The Dane has been playing as a second fiddle role to Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge; therefore, he is open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career.

However, Chelsea have no intention of weakening their squad in mid-season, with the West London club still competing in every competition. So, West Ham will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade Liam Rosenior’s side to cash-in on him should they make a concrete approach.

Jorgensen to West Ham

Jorgensen is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. Therefore, Chelsea are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him.

West Ham have been busy reinforcing the squad in this winter window to hand Santo the necessary tools to turn the situation around in the second half of this campaign.

After letting Niclas Fullkrug join AC Milan, the Hammers have revamped the frontline by purchasing Taty Castellanos and Pablo Vicente.

Jorgensen, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back and is a solid shot-stopper. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Santo’s side eventually manage to secure his service in January.